ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.20% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.05 ($9.36) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.51 ($13.38).

ENI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting €7.31 ($8.49). The company had a trading volume of 27,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.10. ENI has a 1-year low of €8.22 ($9.56) and a 1-year high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.63.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

