EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. EnLink Midstream reported sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $6.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnLink Midstream.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $561.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.10. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $13.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 28,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

