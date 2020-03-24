Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Ennis has raised its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Ennis has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:EBF traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 151,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,059. Ennis has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $411.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ennis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360 Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Curtis Business Forms, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, and Hayes Graphics brand names.

