Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given a C$0.65 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) has been given a C$0.65 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 124.14% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESI. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.42.

TSE ESI traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,617,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$6.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.51.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 45,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,442 shares in the company, valued at C$2,097,765.22. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$620,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,582,085 shares in the company, valued at C$9,790,446.35. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,110,831 shares of company stock valued at $792,168.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

