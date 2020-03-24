Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at AltaCorp Capital

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its target price dropped by AltaCorp Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. AltaCorp Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$0.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.42.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.29. 2,617,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.22 and a 52-week high of C$6.45.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$380.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 45,300 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$109,173.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,097,765.22. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards bought 2,000,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,582,085 shares in the company, valued at C$9,790,446.35. Insiders bought a total of 2,110,831 shares of company stock worth $792,168 over the last ninety days.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

