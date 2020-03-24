EnterCoin Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $9,487.40 and $3.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.89 or 0.04204582 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00066583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010998 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003532 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

EnterCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,190,129 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net.

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.