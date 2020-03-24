Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,792 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 260.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 49,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

