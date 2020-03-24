Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,966 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLNX. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mellanox Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

MLNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SP Angel upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $240,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $120,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $123.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.88.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

