Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after buying an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

