Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,398 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 394.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd alerts:

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.