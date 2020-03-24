Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 225,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 26,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTF opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

