Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,624,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

VRP opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $26.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

