Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 144.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTIN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 218,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period.

PTIN stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.