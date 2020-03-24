Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Zynga by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Zynga by 232.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,974.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock worth $10,227,398 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.21. Zynga Inc has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.