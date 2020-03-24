Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,131.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 158,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 350.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.66. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $32.99.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

