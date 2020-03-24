Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EFR opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $353,702.05. Also, insider Keith Quinton purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $48,960.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 728,838 shares of company stock worth $9,866,038 over the last 90 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

