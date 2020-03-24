Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 33,235 Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 282.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Primoris Services worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 547,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $605.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.68. Primoris Services Corp has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

PRIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

