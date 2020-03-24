Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 39,918 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,918 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 292,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

