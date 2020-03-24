Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,291 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 132.4% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.28. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $156.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.71, a PEG ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

