Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,157 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $121,168,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,600,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qiagen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,884,000 after acquiring an additional 505,694 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,395,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 1,385.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 159,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Qiagen NV has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of -190.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QGEN. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

