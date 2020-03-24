Envision Solar International (EVSI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th.

EVSI traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of -0.08. Envision Solar International has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVSI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Envision Solar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Envision Solar International in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Envision Solar International

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

