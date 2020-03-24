EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,587,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 873,518 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.13% of EOG Resources worth $551,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

