EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 4.6% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 555,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 43,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,825,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,054,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.