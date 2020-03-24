EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.77 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00035145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinTiger, Bitfinex and BigONE. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $2.77 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,017,753,659 coins and its circulating supply is 921,053,648 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

