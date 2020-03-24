eosDAC (EOSDAC) Hits Market Cap of $2.49 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 81.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, ZB.COM, DragonEX and Gate.io. eosDAC has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $29,351.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, DragonEX, Bibox, Hotbit and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

