EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last week, EOSDT has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $12,345.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.02642038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00184293 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034360 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EOSDT

The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com.

The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt.

EOSDT Token Trading

EOSDT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

