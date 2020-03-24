Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$53.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQB traded up C$1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.26. 103,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,107. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$104.31. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$44.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$42,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$302,577.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.