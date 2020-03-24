Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 24th (AAN, AAPL, ASH, AYX, CR, DDD, DVN, ESTC, EVBG, GIL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 24th:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from to .

Get Aaron's Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from to .

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from to .

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from to .

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from to .

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $115.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from to .

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its target price cut by Cfra from $185.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $64.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from to .

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from to .

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.