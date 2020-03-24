Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 24th (AGF.B, CHE.UN, CIX, CVE, ECN, EDV, EFN, EQB, ESI, FEC)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 24th:

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$4.25.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$7.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$13.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$4.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) was given a C$34.00 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target trimmed by AltaCorp Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.60.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) was given a C$0.65 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$800.00 to C$500.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$21.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$21.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$22.00.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$23.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$18.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$1.50. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$23.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price cut by Haywood Securities from C$12.50 to C$9.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $316.00 to $287.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.00.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was given a C$8.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price reduced by Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.25.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $58.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$24.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$26.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target lowered by AltaCorp Capital from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) was given a C$5.25 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $56.00 to $45.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was given a C$9.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$14.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

People (CVE:PEO) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.75. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) was given a C$2.10 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) was given a €80.00 ($93.02) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$61.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was given a $11.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$12.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$135.00 to C$105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

