Espers Price Reaches $0.0000 (ESP)

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Espers has traded 27.1% higher against the dollar. Espers has a total market cap of $286,929.68 and approximately $140.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.01041218 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00031963 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00173430 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007517 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00086260 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Espers Coin Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Espers is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

