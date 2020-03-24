Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) vs. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (NASDAQ:PBCO) Financial Comparison

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Esquire Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $22.08 million 1.40 $4.07 million N/A N/A Esquire Financial $48.47 million 1.99 $14.14 million $1.82 6.90

Esquire Financial has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Profitability

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 18.43% N/A N/A Esquire Financial 29.18% 13.54% 1.88%

Summary

Esquire Financial beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEOPLES BK COMM/SH

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

