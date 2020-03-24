Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Director Stephen D. Sautel Purchases 2,000 Shares

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Director Stephen D. Sautel bought 2,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $23,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 212,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,277.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EPRT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.32 million. Analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,243,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after purchasing an additional 580,446 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,249,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.