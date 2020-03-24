Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Stake Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

