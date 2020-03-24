Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $200.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $144.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 361,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,329,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

