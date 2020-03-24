Ether-1 (ETHO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $176,071.23

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $176,071.23 and $19,815.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004834 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037617 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00351072 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000976 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014835 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014357 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004867 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ether-1

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 43,690,601 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.