Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0110 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, DigiFinex and Hotbit. Ether Zero has a market cap of $1.85 million and $150,216.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.48 or 0.02066206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00075343 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 210,631,012 coins and its circulating supply is 168,601,599 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

