Ethereum Classic Achieves Market Cap of $587.37 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $587.37 million and $1.75 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $5.05 or 0.00075943 BTC on exchanges including Coinhub, Bitfinex, Bit-Z and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.01 or 0.02090493 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinut, Upbit, OKEx, HBUS, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Gatehub, YoBit, CoinTiger, Bibox, QBTC, Coinhub, BTC Markets, BCEX, C2CX, LBank, Coinroom, Ovis, BTC Trade UA, CoinExchange, Huobi, BtcTrade.im, C-CEX, CoinEgg, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Instant Bitex, Kucoin, Bittrex, Coinone, CoinBene, Bitbns, FCoin, Bit-Z, Koineks, Binance, ChaoEX, BTC-Alpha, Bitsane, Poloniex, Liquid, Crex24, EXX, BitForex, Korbit, Coinsuper, Indodax, Cryptomate, BigONE, Exmo, Coinnest, Kraken, OKCoin International, CoinEx, Bitfinex, Bithumb, RightBTC, ABCC, LiteBit.eu, CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, Cryptopia and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

