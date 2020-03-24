ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) Shares Bought by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,805 shares during the period. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN accounts for approximately 4.6% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 3.06% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN worth $16,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. 1,051,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $23.12.

