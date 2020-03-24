Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 402.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2,027.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.22.

EEFT stock opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.15. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

