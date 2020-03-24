EvenCoin Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $373,527.57 and $380,917.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004814 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037904 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00348700 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000988 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014874 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014323 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004834 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io.

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

