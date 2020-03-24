Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 671,167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,868,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 671,167 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,344,000 after purchasing an additional 465,194 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,626,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,809,000 after purchasing an additional 318,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth $6,124,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.31.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.