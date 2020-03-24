Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.39). Everbridge posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.77.

Everbridge stock traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.59. 1,085,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,061. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02.

In other news, Director Kent Mathy sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $252,126.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Everbridge by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

