Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 5.73% of Everbridge worth $151,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 858,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,973,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,794,000 after purchasing an additional 212,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Everbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everbridge by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.31.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $321,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVBG opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. Everbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $59.85 and a 12 month high of $127.08.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

