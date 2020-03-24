Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.73. 143,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,128. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.02. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $127.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $321,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at $207,324.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 31,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $3,229,018.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geduld E E acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $843,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,732,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

