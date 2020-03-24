Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVBG. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.05. 16,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,128. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -77.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $2,975,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.