Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,336 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $176,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 171,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.63.

AAPL opened at $224.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

