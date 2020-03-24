Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Everest Re Group worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after acquiring an additional 138,274 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.22.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $171.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $168.16 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.89) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

