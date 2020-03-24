Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of Everest Re Group worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,606,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.22.

Shares of RE stock traded up $12.30 on Tuesday, hitting $184.26. 22,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.36. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.16 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day moving average is $263.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

