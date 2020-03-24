ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,185.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $240,893.03 and $4,185.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

