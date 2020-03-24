Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Position Boosted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1,342.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,104 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,561 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

